OneMain plans $500M notes offering, $650M notes redemption
Dec. 08, 2020 8:04 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)OMFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) proposes to offer $500M of senior notes due 2030 and intends to use the proceeds from the sale, plus cash on hand, to redeem $650M of its remaining 7.75% senior notes due 2021.
- OMF's OneMain Finance subsidiary has delivered a notice of redemption to the trustee to redeem the $650M of 2021 notes outstanding with a scheduled redemption date of Jan. 8, 2021.
- The 2021 notes redemption isn't conditioned on the 2030 notes offering.
