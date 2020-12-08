OneMain plans $500M notes offering, $650M notes redemption

Dec. 08, 2020 8:04 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)OMFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) proposes to offer $500M of senior notes due 2030 and intends to use the proceeds from the sale, plus cash on hand, to redeem $650M of its remaining 7.75% senior notes due 2021.
  • OMF's OneMain Finance subsidiary has delivered a notice of redemption to the trustee to redeem the $650M of 2021 notes outstanding with a scheduled redemption date of Jan. 8, 2021.
  • The 2021 notes redemption isn't conditioned on the 2030 notes offering.
  • Take a deeper dive into OneMain and how it plays a "loser's game" well.
