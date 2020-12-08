Constellation Brands picked by Wells Fargo as organic sales winner
Dec. 08, 2020
- Wells Fargo calls Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) undervalued as it starts off coverage with an Overweight rating.
- On alcohol upside: "Strong Beer growth has been clouded by Wine & Spirits. With asset sales in W&S coming soon, this should change. This potentially makes STZ a company with sustainable +HSD organic sales growth, a big deal, in our view. These stocks are rewarded in valuation."
- On cannabis upside: "It's been a bumpy road, but the prize is potentially big and STZ has the best exposure among traditional CPG companies. You don’t need cannabis to make the stock attractive, in our view, but it does expose STZ to a multiyear growth category."
- Wells assigns a price target of $250 to Constellation vs. the average Wall Street price target of $218.55.