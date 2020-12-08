Nielsen +5% after announcing ONE platform for standardized cross-platform viewer measurements
Dec. 08, 2020 8:17 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) ONE was designed to allow advertisers and publishers to transact using a standardized single metric across linear and digital channels.
- "With Nielsen ONE, we are delivering a single, comparable metric for TV and digital that will provide video consumption across all platforms, services and devices. For media buyers and sellers, this means better monetizing their assets and maximizing their investments," says COO Karthik Rao.
- The Nielsen ONE single measurement solution will launch in Q4 2022 with the intention to transition to cross-media metrics by the fall 2024 season.
- Press release.
- Nielsen shares are up 4.9% pre-market to $18.10.