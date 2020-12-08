GrowGeneration, Trillium Therapeutics leads premarket losers' pack
- Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) -23% on temporary offer allowing warrants to be exercised at a reduced price of $1.40 per share.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) -16%.
- Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) -13% on notice of delisting from NASDAQ, after it files for bankruptcy.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) -12%.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) -8% on public offering of common stock.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) -8% after presenting clinical data at the 62nd ASH annual meeting and provides guidance for 2021.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) -6% on launching offering of ADS by holder Nokomis.
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) -7%.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) -6%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) -6% after it announces a $125M follow-on public offering.
- Mechel (NYSE:MTL) -6%.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) -6%.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) -5%.