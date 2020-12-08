FedEx lands Street-high price target from UBS
Dec. 08, 2020 FedEx Corporation (FDX)
- UBS boosts its price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to a Street-high mark of $380 from $320 on confidence the shipper will top consensus marks with its earnings report on December 17.
- "We expect FDX to deliver upside 2Q earnings and we are raising our estimate from $3.82/share to $4.20/share. Asia airfreight rates have risen sequentially which provides support for FDX's Express performance while we believe the continued strength in e-commerce provides a strong revenue backdrop for Ground."
- Shares of FedEx are up 0.12% premarket to $297.40.
