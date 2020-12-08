Intuit updates FY21 & 2Q21 guidance including Credit Karma acquisition
Dec. 08, 2020 Intuit Inc. (INTU)
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY21 and FQ2 guidance to indicate the close of the Credit Karma acquisition on Dec. 3 which will enable both the companies to transform personal finance into simpler for consumers.
- For FY21, the company expects revenue of $8.81 to $8.995B (+~15% to 17% respectively).
- GAAP operating income of $1.92 to $1.99B (- ~9% to 12%) includes $343M for stock-based compensation expense and $174M for amortization expense associated with the acquisition of Credit Karma; Non-GAAP operating income of $2.975 to $3.045B ( +~12% to 14%).
- GAAP diluted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50 (-~21% to 23%); non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.20 to $8.40 (+~4 to 7%).
- Credit Karma revenue of $545 to $580M is expected and segment operating income of $15 to $35M in FY21.
- For 2Q21 ending Jan.31, the company expects revenue of $1.935 to $1.965B (+~14 to 16%); GAAP operating income of $171 to $191M and non-GAAP operating income of $455 to $475M; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.43 to $0.49 while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 to $1.31.