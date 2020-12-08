QuantumScape release data for its solid-state battery technology

  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) releases performance data demonstrating that its technology addresses fundamental issues holding back widespread adoption of high-energy density solid-state batteries, including charge time, cycle life, safety, and operating temperature.
  • Company’s solid-state battery is designed to enable up to 80% longer range compared to today’s lithium-ion batteries.
  • “We believe that the performance data we’ve unveiled today shows that solid-state batteries have the potential to narrow the gap between electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles and help enable EVs to become the world’s dominant form of transportation. Lithium-ion provided an important stepping stone to power the first generation of EVs. We believe QuantumScape’s lithium-metal solid-state battery technology opens the automotive industry up to the next generation battery and creates a foundation for the transition to a more fully electrified automotive fleet.” said Jagdeep Singh, founder & CEO.
  • Shares +18% pre market.
  • Contributor comments: QuantumScape: Searching For The Holy Grail Of Battery Design
