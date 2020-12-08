DXC signs new five-year cloud contract with SEG Automotive
Dec. 08, 2020 9:11 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) signs a five-year IT outsourcing contract renewal with auto parts manufacturer SEG Automotive Germany GmbH.
- As part of the renewal, DXC will manage SEG Automotive's local data center using a hybrid strategy that combines DXC's virtual private cloud and Microsoft Azure.
- "The services we will provide as the ‘new DXC’ will help SEG Automotive enjoy numerous benefits such as cost optimization and risk reduction, as well as benefit from critical security, cloud and applications capabilities across the entire Enterprise Technology Stack," says Rino Ariganello, DXC’s automotive industry GM for North and Central Europe.
- Financial terms of the renewal weren't disclosed.
- Press release.
- DXC shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $24.32.