Neovasc plunges in early trade on $6.1M registered direct offering

Dec. 08, 2020 9:13 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)NVCNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) -19.3% PM, entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of $6.23M shares at $0.9801/share in a registered direct offering (the "Offering") priced at-the-market.
  • Each common share is being sold, in a concurrent private placement, with one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at $0.856/share at any time prior to the date which is five and one half years following the issuance date.
  • Aggregate gross proceeds are ~$6.1M to be used for development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer, development of the Tiara and general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about Dec.10, 2020.
