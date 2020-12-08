Square intends to be net zero carbon for operations by 2030
Dec. 08, 2020 9:13 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Square (NYSE:SQ) to become net zero carbon for operations by 2030, including its primary Scope 3 emissions.
- The company has partnered with Watershed, a company that powers climate programs for leading businesses, to provide ongoing support in measuring and reducing its carbon footprint and intends to launch verified carbon removal portfolio in 1Q21.
- The company also announced the launch of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, where it has committed $10M to support companies that help drive adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem.
- “We believe that cryptocurrency will eventually be powered completely by clean power, eliminating its carbon footprint and driving adoption of renewables globally,” said Square Co-Founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. “Published estimates indicate bitcoin already consumes a significant amount of clean energy, and we hope that Square’s investment initiative will accelerate this conversion to renewable energy.”
