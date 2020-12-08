Square intends to be net zero carbon for operations by 2030

Dec. 08, 2020 9:13 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) to become net zero carbon for operations by 2030, including its primary Scope 3 emissions.
  • The company has partnered with Watershed, a company that powers climate programs for leading businesses, to provide ongoing support in measuring and reducing its carbon footprint and intends to launch verified carbon removal portfolio in 1Q21.
  • The company also announced the launch of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, where it has committed $10M to support companies that help drive adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem.
  • “We believe that cryptocurrency will eventually be powered completely by clean power, eliminating its carbon footprint and driving adoption of renewables globally,” said Square Co-Founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. “Published estimates indicate bitcoin already consumes a significant amount of clean energy, and we hope that Square’s investment initiative will accelerate this conversion to renewable energy.”
  • Square has seemingly been a perpetual growth fintech ecosystem that keeps adding product verticals and expanding their TAM; this is key to understanding why they've succeeded, wrote The Abstract Investor on Seeking Alpha in the article 'Square: The Willy Wonka Of Financial Services'.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.