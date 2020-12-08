Moderna’s COVID vaccine deal gets a boost from Switzerland; shares rise 3%

Dec. 08, 2020 9:19 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment from 4.5M to 7.5M doses of Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273.
  • “As we continue to progress the development of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, we appreciate the continued confidence and support shown by the Swiss Federal Government as they increase their supply agreement with us,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer.
  • This updated agreement comes as the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis, indicating a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and 100% efficacy against severe disease.
  • MRNA +2.8% premarket to $164.01
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.