Moderna’s COVID vaccine deal gets a boost from Switzerland; shares rise 3%
Dec. 08, 2020 9:19 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment from 4.5M to 7.5M doses of Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273.
- “As we continue to progress the development of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, we appreciate the continued confidence and support shown by the Swiss Federal Government as they increase their supply agreement with us,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer.
- This updated agreement comes as the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis, indicating a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and 100% efficacy against severe disease.
- MRNA +2.8% premarket to $164.01
- Source: Press Release