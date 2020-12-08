FBI chooses FirstNet, engages AT&T for mobility services with $92M deal
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expanding its use of FirstNet, the broadband platform for first responders and public safety, and has named AT&T (NYSE:T) for mobility services.
- The $92M deal is the biggest commitment to FirstNet by a law enforcement or public safety agency.
- It'a also essentially all new business for AT&T, which is taking the FBI from rival carrier Verizon (NYSE:VZ).
- With the deal, the FBI joins other Justice Dept. agencies using the platform, including the Antitrust Division; Drug Enforcement Administration; Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys; Justice Management Division; U.S. Attorneys; U.S. Marshals Service; and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
- As of September's end, more than 14,000 public safety organizations across the country were subscribed to FirstNet.
