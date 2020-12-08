AMMO stock rises with record backlog orders in excess of $135M
Dec. 08, 2020 9:30 AM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)POWWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA14 Comments
- AMMO (OTCQB:POWW) provides update:
- Company has a current record backlog of $135M in booked orders as of December 1, 2020.
- Q2 total revenue increased 307% to $12M compared to $2.9M last year: ammunition revenue increased 564% to $8.7M, casing revenue increased 100% to $3.3M.
- Guidance Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020: total revenue estimate increased 435% to $15M compared to $2.8M; 25% increase in revenue compared to $12M in FQ2 2021
- Guidance for FY 2021 vs. FY 2020: total revenue estimate increased to $55M compared to $14.8M; Y/Y revenue growth rate of 272%.
- Prices of $18M upsized public offering of common stock and concurrent uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- “We expect positive adjusted EBITDA to significantly increase over the next several quarters as we continue to maintain our focus on driving sales of our higher margin product offerings and enhancing manufacturing efficiencies across our entire product portfolio,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO.
- Shares +12% PM