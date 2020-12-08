S&P 500 dips as vaccine rollout starts, but stimulus stalls

Dec. 08, 2020 9:32 AM ETSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLF, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.3%, Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% and Dow (DJI) -0.3% are drifting lower, with the market taking more vaccine progress in stride.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is being administered in the U.K. today and approval for emergency use is set to come from the FDA.
  • But much of that enthusiasm is reflected in the historic November gains and the market has struggled to find a catalyst for a next leg higher this month, pinning its hopes lately on stimulus talks.
  • Lawmakers are still negotiating, but the optimism seen yesterday has faded as Republicans and Democrats accuse each other of not compromising. Still, the Senate is set to pass as one-week, stop-gap funding bill so that talks can continue.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are the weakest performer among the sectors. Rates continue their recent trend lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.91%. The volatile Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector is back on top.
  • Travel stocks are seeing a sell-the-news reaction to the vaccine rollout, but American Airlines +2% is higher as it starts to offer travelers at $129 test to avoid quarantine rules.
  • Among the megacap stocks, only Apple is lightly higher as it looks to move into the exercise space.
  • Tesla -3% has been a stalwart for the Nasdaq this month, continuing its rally after it was picked for the S&P 500. But it's retreating today after announcing it will raise up to $5B with another secondary offering.

