EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective at 5:00 p.m. ET today (December 8, 2020).
  • EyePoint's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 30233G209, with the opening of trading on December 9, 2020.
  • Number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be reduced from ~151.3M shares to ~15.13M shares.
  • Company intends to enable EyePoint to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.
