H&R Block falls 4.0% as Q2 disappoints, unveils new financial goals

  1. Annual revenue growth goal of 3%-6% annually;
  2. EBITDA growth at least as fast as revenue growth;
  3. Redeployment of savings to highest ROI opportunities;
  4. Maintaining a strong balance sheet and access to liquidity to support growth investments; and
  5. Returning capital to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.
  • HRB's EBITDA over the past 10 years:
  • Regarding the Block Horizons strategy, the small business focus will build on its base of 2.4M small business customers through two brands, Wave and Block Advisors, to strengthen entrepreneurship and help small business owners to thrive.
  • Under financial products, H&R Block will build on its Emerald Debit Card program, which currently is linked to the tax event, and develop a year-round mobile banking platform. In addition, products like Wave Money will make spending and accounting for business transactions easier.
  • And its "Block Experience" imperative will enable clients to make use of all of the company's capabilities, whether in-person, digital, or a combination of the two.
  • HRB also reported fiscal Q2 adjusted loss per share of $1.09, more than the consensus for adjusted loss of 95 cents per share; revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020 increased to $177M beat the consensus of $163.8M and increased from $161M a year ago.
  • SA contributor Fish Capital sees HRB may have "line of sight into $100M in expenses savings over FY20."
