ArcBest and Doctor on Demand join hands to provide virtual primary care benefit nationwide
Dec. 08, 2020 10:01 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)ARCBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ArcBest (ARCB +0.9%) and Doctor On Demand, virtual care provider partner to offer a new virtual primary care health plan benefit to its employees and their dependents nationwide.
- The partnership expands on the existing urgent care and behavioral health services that Doctor On Demand has been providing to ArcBest since 2017.
- “At ArcBest, we have a unique set of healthcare benefit needs, and Doctor On Demand’s existing urgent and behavioral health care services have been invaluable, especially this year. The pandemic has also prompted us to double-down on our investments in virtual care, and we’re excited to expand our program with Doctor On Demand to include much more holistic, integrated virtual care for our employees.” said Rich Krutsch, VP, People Services at ArcBest.