AT&T CEO Stankey sticks up for HBO Max moves: Market is 'dictated by what consumers choose to do'
Dec. 08, 2020 AT&T Inc. (T)
- AT&T (T +0.7%) CEO John Stankey is sticking up for WarnerMedia's bold plan to release its 2021 movies in theaters and on streaming on the same day, signaling a commitment to HBO Max as part of the future of the company.
- At the UBS TMT conference, he says he's pleased with the streaming service so far and "we're actually ahead of plan," adding activations are at 12.6M.
- The day-and-date move for 2021 is the best solution for WarnerMedia, its customers and its partners, Stankey says, because "the psyche of the population" will face a prolonged recovery when it comes to moviegoing.
- The company is electing to get product out to its customers while they still may be reluctant to head back to theaters, Stankey says - and WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has been selling the move as a clear way to get its 2021 slate to theaters rather than having those partners face frequent delays, as well.
- And HBO Max's relatively higher price is giving it more flexibility to pursue this strategy vs. other streaming offerings that have more subscribers but lower average revenue, Stankey says.
- Despite talk that the move is changing movie distribution permanently, Stankey reiterates that the company is making a pandemic move: If the theater business returns, "we'll adjust" and perhaps "do the model differently."
- As for HBO Max's performance, Stankey says engagement has been up 36% over the past 30 days, pointing to new content like The Undoing. Activations are up to 12.6M from 8.6M, of some 27M subscribers with access to HBO Max.
- And as for the live content that keeps the cable bundle going: News and sports will come in time, he says, when streaming platforms have something more like 50M subs, more at parity with pay TV distribution, and partners will want to make their sports available off the bundle.
- AT&T will hit its 2020 goals of $26B free cash flow and $21B of capital, Stankey adds, and he expects similar results next year.