Xenon announces interim data from neurology candidates
Dec. 08, 2020 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)
- Early data from Phase 2 study of Xenon Pharmaceuticals' (XENE +1.5%) XEN007 (flunarizine) for treatment resistant childhood absence seizures (CAE), shows it was well tolerated and resulted in greater than 50% reduction in diary recorded seizures in all three CAE patients, with two showing greater than 80% reduction. EEGs for the three subjects showed complete resolution of absence seizures for two subjects and 94% reduction for one. Topline results from a larger data set expected by mid of next year. Data were presented at the American Epilepsy Society.
- There were two patients enrolled in the study with a different form of absence epilepsy, Jeavons Syndrome, who did not respond to XEN007.