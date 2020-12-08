Xenon announces interim data from neurology candidates

Dec. 08, 2020 10:48 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)XENEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Early data from Phase 2 study of Xenon Pharmaceuticals' (XENE +1.5%) XEN007 (flunarizine) for treatment resistant childhood absence seizures (CAE), shows it was well tolerated and resulted in greater than 50% reduction in diary recorded seizures in all three CAE patients, with two showing greater than 80% reduction. EEGs for the three subjects showed complete resolution of absence seizures for two subjects and 94% reduction for one. Topline results from a larger data set expected by mid of next year. Data were presented at the American Epilepsy Society.
  • There were two patients enrolled in the study with a different form of absence epilepsy, Jeavons Syndrome, who did not respond to XEN007.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.