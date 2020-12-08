Boeing hit with more canceled orders for 737 MAX
- Boeing (BA -0.6%) reports more cancellations for the 737 MAX jet, saying orders for 88 of the planes were canceled in November to push the total to 536 for the year.
- The company reported 27 orders for the plane, although Virgin Australia changed its order to include 25 of the larger 737 MAX 10 that replaced an earlier order for 48 MAX jets.
- Boeing says it delivered seven aircraft during the month, bringing its YTD deliveries to 118 compared with 345 during the first 11 months of 2019.
- Boeing's backlog slipped to 4,240 planes from 4,275 a month earlier.
- The November figures do not include Ryanair's announcement last week that it will order 75 more MAX jets.
