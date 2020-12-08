Turning Point Therapeutics' lead candidate nabs accelerated review for lung cancer

Dec. 08, 2020
  • The FDA has designated Turning Point Therapeutics' (TPTX +7.0%) repotrectinib a Breakthrough Therapy status for the treatment of patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor.
  • Repotrectinib is being studied in Phase 2 study called TRIDENT-1 in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric TKI-naive ROS1-positive NSCLC patients; the company plans to present updated TRIDENT-1 data at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in January.
  • Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.
