Woodside Petroleum CEO Coleman to retire next year
Dec. 08, 2020 10:21 AM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEY), STOSFWOPEY, SSLZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY +0.4%) says CEO Peter Coleman plans to retire in H2 2021, by which time he will have led the company for more than 10 years.
- Coleman's decision likely will leave the final investment decision on the Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia to his successor.
- Analysts say a new CEO potentially would want to change plans for Scarborough and send the gas into the North West Shelf LNG plant rather than into an expansion of Woodside's Pluto LNG plant.
- Credit Suisse says current Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) CEO Kevin Gallagher is a potential successor given his "popularity with equity investors and familiarity with Woodside’s business" after previously running North West Shelf LNG.
- Woodside's dividend likely will grow over time if LNG prices return to long-term averages, Sven Carlin says in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.