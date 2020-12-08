Campbell Soup Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 34.5%; and Operating margin of 18.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.