United Natural Foods Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 08, 2020 1:51 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)UNFIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor10 Comments
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+516.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.8B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.