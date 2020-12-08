Adobe Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Dec. 08, 2020 5:35 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)ADBEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (+12.4% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect total Digital Media ARR of $10.18B; and
  • Cash from operations of $1.60B.
  • Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward.
