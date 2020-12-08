Adobe Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 08, 2020 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect total Digital Media ARR of $10.18B; and
- Cash from operations of $1.60B.
- Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward.