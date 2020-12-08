Greif Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 08, 2020 5:35 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)GEFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.