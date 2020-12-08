Dosing underway with Altimmune's ALT-801 in early-stage NASH study

Dec. 08, 2020 3:08 PM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)ALTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Altimmune (ALT +2.1%) has commenced dosing in Phase 1 study evaluating ALT-801, a long-acting GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The trial is expected to enroll ~50 and 60 volunteers single & multiple ascending dose phases of the trial, respectively. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and activity of ALT-801 over 6 weeks of treatment in overweight and obese but otherwise normal volunteers. Data readouts are expected in Q2 of 2021.
  • This 6-week study will be followed by a 12-week Phase 1b study in volunteers with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and is expected to commence in Q3 of 2021.
