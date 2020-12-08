Arena Pharma achieves targeted enrollment for etrasimod in late-stage ulcerative colitis study

Dec. 08, 2020 3:23 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)PFEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA +3.3%) has achieved its targeted enrollment goal of 372 participants in Phase 3 ELEVATE UC 52 trial evaluating etrasimod, for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. Though the company said that due to the high number of participants currently in queue, screening to continue for an additional three weeks.
  • The trial is one of the ELEVATE UC Phase 3 program, with primary objective as assessment of safety and efficacy of etrasimod on clinical remission after both 12 and 52 weeks.
  • Etrasimod (APD334) is a selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator.
  • Last month, the company announced results from Phase 2b study with etrasimod in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index at week 12 versus placebo.
