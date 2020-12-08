U.S. lawmakers question Intel, Nvidia on chip sales to China
Dec. 08, 2020 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Representative Jim McGovern sent letters to Intel (INTC +0.6%) and (NVDA -1.4%) to request information on the sale of advanced chips allegedly used by China in its mass surveillance of Uighurs.
- Rubio is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee and McGovern heads the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
- The letters ask the tech companies about exports to China and whether they knew the tech would be used by China's police forces.
- The U.S. State Department has accused Chinese officials of violating the human rights of Uighur Muslims.
