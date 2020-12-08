Covestro adjusts forecast for FY 2020

  • Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) raises forecast for EBITDA and FCOF in FY 2020 due to better than expected business development in Q4.
  • EBITDA is expected between €1,440-1,500M, above previous guidance at around €1,200M, the adjustment is primarily due to a better margin development in the segments Polyurethanes and Polycarbonates. Consensus expects this number to be €1,199M.
  • FOCF is expected between €400-500M, above previously projected €0-300M, Consensus expects this number to be €309M.
  • Core volume growth is unchanged – to be below previous year's +2.0%. This decline is now expected between -5% and -6%.
  • Dig deep into the financials here.

