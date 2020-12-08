Enrollment underway for Aldeyra's reproxalap in late-stage dry eye disease study
Dec. 08, 2020 3:30 PM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)ALDXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX +2.7%) has enrolled the first patient in Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease.
- The trial will assess the efficacy and safety of reproxalap compared to vehicle in objective sign endpoints of dry eye disease. A run-in cohort of 20 patients is expected to be completed this year. Results from the run-in will be used to power the main cohort of the trial, and will confirm primary and secondary endpoints.
- Anticipates marketing application submission by the end of 2021.
- Reproxalap is a small-molecule immune-modulating covalent inhibitor of RASP, which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease.