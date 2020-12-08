Enrollment underway for Aldeyra's reproxalap in late-stage dry eye disease study

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX +2.7%) has enrolled the first patient in Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease.
  • The trial will assess the efficacy and safety of reproxalap compared to vehicle in objective sign endpoints of dry eye disease. A run-in cohort of 20 patients is expected to be completed this year. Results from the run-in will be used to power the main cohort of the trial, and will confirm primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Anticipates marketing application submission by the end of 2021.
  • Reproxalap is a small-molecule immune-modulating covalent inhibitor of RASP, which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.