Procter & Gamble hits a roadblock in Billie deal
Dec. 08, 2020 3:39 PM ET The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The Federal Trade Commission files a lawsuit to block Procter & Gamble's (PG +0.2%) proposed acquisition of Billie, a direct-to-consumer company that sells women's razors and body care products,.
- The complaint alleges the proposed acquisition would eliminate substantial and growing head-to-head competition between P&G and Billie in U.S. wet-shave razor markets
- "Billie saw an opportunity to challenge P&G's position as the market leader by finding underserved, price and quality conscious customers, and building an innovative brand," notes FFC Director Ian Conner. "As its sales grew, Billie was likely to expand into brick-and-mortar stores, posing a serious threat to P&G. If P&G can snuff out Billie’s rapid competitive growth, consumers will likely face higher prices," he adds.
- The proposed acquisition also halted Billie's anticipated expansion into brick-and-mortar retail stores, which would have benefited consumers through intensified competition between Billie and P&G at retail locations.
- P&G announced the deal last January. Billie is said to have been the first to the market with razors, shaving cream and body lotion specifically targeted toward women. The business runs under a subscription model. The company expected the deal to complement its female grooming portfolio.