McConnell now supports relief bill without liability shield, state/local aid
Dec. 08, 2020 3:42 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now urging Congress to pass an aid bill that doesn't include either legal immunity or state and local government aid, the two sticking points that have stalled a relief package.
- "What I recommend is we set aside liability and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we can agree on knowing full well we’ll be back at this after the first of the year” during the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, McConnell told reporters today.
- Areas where Democrats and Republicans have reached consensus are: the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, funds for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and support for health-care providers, he said.
- He didn't mention his opinion on direct payments to Americans.
- It's unclear whether Democrats will be willing to pass a bill without the state and local aid; they continue to oppose a liability shield.
- About a week ago, McConnell rejected a $908B bipartisan pandemic relief package that sought to break the stalemate over further pandemic relief.
- That plan included $160B in state and local government support.
