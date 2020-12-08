Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'safe and effective,' but questions remain for elderly - Lancet
- The Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZN +0.9%) COVID-19 vaccine candidate is safe and effective, giving good protection, researchers have confirmed in The Lancet journal. Though most in the study were younger than 55, but the results so far indicate it does work well in older people too.
- Because older adults were recruited to the studies later than younger ones, “they’ve had less time for cases to accrue in those age groups and for us to be able to measure an efficacy signal,” said Andrew Pollard, lead investigator on the Oxford trial. “The evidence we have so far on the immune response very much suggests that it’s likely to be similar levels of protection across the ages.”
- Interim results announced almost a fortnight ago, showed three efficacy levels for the vaccine - an overall effectiveness of 70%, a lower one of 62% and a high of 90%. That's because different doses of the vaccine were used in one part of the trial. The Lancet report reveals 1,367 people received the half dose followed by a full dose, which gave them 90% protection against the infection.
- In terms of safety, there was one severe adverse event potentially related to the vaccine and another one - a high temperature that is still being investigated. Both these participants are recovering and are still in the trial.
- The study also measured protection against asymptomatic infection by asking volunteers to do regular swabs to check if they had Covid without feeling unwell. More of infection cases were seen in the group that did not receive the vaccine.
- While the Astra-Oxford shot looks to be less effective than those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it’s expected to be cheaper and easier to store & distribute.
