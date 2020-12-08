Penumbra responds to short report; Shares in recovery
- Responding to allegations made by Quintessential Capital Management, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) confirms that the papers rumored to be authored by Antik Bose are attributed to Dr. Arani Bose, the company’s chief innovator/co-founder.
- “Dr. Arani Bose has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and scientific presentations in his more than 30-year career in the medical field”, the company said, adding “many of his papers are published under the name A. Bose” in what the company described as a common practice in the medical community.
- The company asserted that options were under review on how to further respond to what it said were ‘baseless claims’, and defended the track record of JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter (JET 7 Xtra Flex), an earlier target of the short seller.
- After falling ~17% during the day, the stock has trimmed the losses since then, contracting only ~9.9%.