Penumbra responds to short report; Shares in recovery

Dec. 08, 2020 3:52 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)PENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • Responding to allegations made by Quintessential Capital Management, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) confirms that the papers rumored to be authored by Antik Bose are attributed to Dr. Arani Bose, the company’s chief innovator/co-founder.
  • “Dr. Arani Bose has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and scientific presentations in his more than 30-year career in the medical field”, the company said, adding “many of his papers are published under the name A. Bose” in what the company described as a common practice in the medical community.
  • The company asserted that options were under review on how to further respond to what it said were ‘baseless claims’, and defended the track record of JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter (JET 7 Xtra Flex), an earlier target of the short seller.
  • After falling ~17% during the day, the stock has trimmed the losses since then, contracting only ~9.9%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.