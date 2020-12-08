Stocks chalk up gains for the day after signs of stimulus compromise
Dec. 08, 2020 4:04 PM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stimulus headlines came in a steady flow through the afternoon and the major averages held the modest gains achieved by midday.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.3%, Nasdaq (COMP) +0.5% and Dow (DJI) +0.4% ended higher.
- The S&P closed above 3,700 for the first time.
- The latest on stimulus is the White House pushing GOP lawmakers to include direct checks for $600 into any compromise relief bill, according to the Washington Post.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this afternoon indicated for the first time that the major sticking points of corporate COVID liability and state and local aid could be addressed next year.
- The S&P was split, with six of the 11 sectors closing in the green.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1.5% was the leader. Goldman Sachs says a long-lasting bull market for "virtually all commodities" is coming.
- Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.2% struggled. Homebuilders were among the biggest decliners in the S&P after Toll Brothers' guidance indicated home prices may be reaching a plateau.
- Rates were little changed, but inflation expectations continue to be bullish, with the 10-year breakeven rate now at the highest level since May 2019.