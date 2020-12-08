Oppenheimer finds top idea in oversold consumer-finance name
Dec. 08, 2020 4:14 PM ETTREEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oppenheimer has made a top idea for the new year out of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), the consumer finance firm it says is oversold following a recent stakeholder sale.
- John Malone-affiliated GCI Liberty sold out of its 3M-share ownership in LendingTree, a move that has led to a 21% decline in TREE since:
- But Oppenheimer's Jed Kelly and team believe that divestiture doesn't reflect any change in GCI Liberty's fundamental outlook for LendingTree, but rather its desire - after acquiring Alaskan cableco GCI - to become a pure-play cable asset, a move that alleviates investment-company requirements.
- On mortgages, the coming year is setting up well for a moderation in the speed of interest rate declines, leading to less organic traffic for lenders. Mortgage products are becoming more critical to lender marketing. And Oppenheimer thinks LendingTree can take advantage (and share) through leveraging MyLendingTree data, better selection criteria and using exclusive leads.
- In insurance, strength should continue, with healthy carriers moving more of their spend online. LendingTree is "leaning in on the publisher platform to monetize others' traffic," and seeing strong cross-sell among carriers, Oppenheimer says.
- It's also investing there in MyLendingTree integration and putting out a product with point-of-sale integration for auto dealerships in Q4.
- As for MyLendingTree itself, the company is staying committed to investing in it, and Oppenheimer expects more integration generating higher engagement that can be combined with data to give consumers a better personalized experience and lenders higher return on investment.
- Accordingly, it's raising expectations for 2021 revenue by 1% (to $1.2B) and 2022 revenue by 2% (to $1.4B), based on expectations of increases in Home segment revenue of 4% and 8% respectively. As for recovery in consumer VMM, it sees 2021 at 63% of 2019 levels, and 2022 at 83%, with potential upside on greater MyLendingTree integration.
- And its price target of $395 is a Street high; that implies 47% upside from today's close of $268.