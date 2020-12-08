Guidewire Software -4% despite topping Q3 estimates, upside revenue guidance

Dec. 08, 2020 4:42 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)GWREBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares slip 4.4% AH despite Q3 beats and upside Q4 and full-year revenue forecasts.
  • Total revenue was up 8% Y/Y to $169.8M. Subscription and support revenue increased 18% to $58M. License revenue totaled $65.3M (+20%) and services sales were $46.6%, down 13%.
  • ARR was $513M as of October 31 vs. the $514M as of July 31.
  • Liquidity: Guidewire used $15.7M in operating cash with a negative FCF of $20.2M. The company had $1.4B in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.
  • For fiscal Q2, Guidewire guides ARR of $518-521M and total revenue of $168-172M vs. the $169.8M consensus.
  • For the year, GWRE expects ARR of $560-571M, total revenue of $723-733M (consensus: $730.4M), and operating cash flow of $60-70M.
