McEwen says production resumes at San José mine
Dec. 08, 2020 4:45 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), HCHDFMUX, HCHDFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Argentina's Santa Cruz provincial government has lifted the temporary shutdown of its San José mine mandated in response to a jump in COVID-19 infections.
- The company owns 49% of the San José mine, which is operated by 51% owner Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF).
- McEwen shares had plunged 5% when the shutdown was announced on Nov. 30 and the company said Q4 production likely would be hurt as a result.
- McEwen's attributable production for 2019 at San José totaled 51.7K gold oz. and 3.35M silver oz., for 91.7K gold equiv. oz. at all-in-sustaining costs of $1,140/oz.
