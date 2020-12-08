CBRE Acquisition starts IPO of SAIL securities
- CBRE Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:CBAH), a new blank-check company formed by commercial real estate firm CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), launches its initial public offering of 35M Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing ("SAIL") securities.
- Each SAIL security will consist of one share of the company's class A common stock and a quarter of a redeemable warrant.
- The securities are approved for listing on the NYSE under the symbol "CBAH.U."
- The company intends to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 5.25M SAIL securities.