Sunstone announces sale of 502-room property in LA
Dec. 08, 2020 4:50 PM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)SHOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) announces the sale of the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport for a gross sale price of $91.5M.
- The sale price represents a 12.2x multiple on 2019 Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 6.8% capitalization rate on 2019 Hotel Net Operating Income.
- CEO and President John Arabia comments: "We are pleased to announce the sale of the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport at an attractive valuation compared to pre-COVID levels. The completed sale further concentrates our portfolio into Long-Term Relevant Real Estate and increases our already considerable liquidity. Our Company is well positioned to navigate the current environment and to capitalize on opportunities as they arise."