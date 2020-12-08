Phreesia announces CFO transition
- Randy Rasmussen, the Chief Accounting Officer of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is set to become the company’s new Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1, 2021, as the current CFO, Tom Altier, retires.
- Altier, who joined Phreesia in 2012, “played a critical role in the success of our finance organization and of Phreesia as a whole, including during our transition to a public company,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig.
- “Randy is doing an excellent job leading our accounting organization, and I am confident that with his deep expertise, the company will be well-positioned for continued growth,” said the outgoing CFO. He will continue in his current role through the end of April 2021, and thereafter support the company in an advisory capacity.
- A Certified Public Accountant, Rasmussen joined Phreesia as CAO in November 2019. His more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting includes multiple leadership roles at public companies such as Medidata (MDSO) and SAP SE (SAP).