Univar Solutions expands distribution agreement with Solvay Novecare
Dec. 08, 2020 4:57 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)UNVRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) expands distribution agreement with Solvay Group's Novecare Coatings and Industrial Process Solutions business units to distribute their coatings products in the United States and industrial products in the United States and Canada.
- "Through our network of solution centers, Univar Solutions is well positioned to deliver the functional, regulatory, and market trend insights needed to help expand business in these important markets. We are excited to be a distributor of Solvay's Novecare business in the coatings and industrial markets in the United States and Canada and our breadth and depth of knowledge, experience, and broad market reach make us a strong partner for a world class manufacturer like Solvay. Not only does this agreement continue to strengthen our existing relationship, it also allows both of us to better serve these extremely dynamic market segments. Solvay has an excellent reputation in the market for producing high performance materials, and for continued innovation, quality, and application expertise that brings differential performance." commented Joshua Hicks, VP of Industrial Solutions at Univar Solutions.