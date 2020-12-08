U.S. crude supply rose 1.1M barrels last week, API says

Dec. 08, 2020 5:00 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 1.14M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 4.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 6.44M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.32M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.85M barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 700K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
  • January WTI (CL1:COM) recently was at $44.45/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $45.60/bbl.
  • USO -0.5% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.