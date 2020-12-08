U.S. crude supply rose 1.1M barrels last week, API says
Dec. 08, 2020 5:00 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 1.14M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 4.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 6.44M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.32M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.85M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 700K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
- January WTI (CL1:COM) recently was at $44.45/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $45.60/bbl.
- USO -0.5% after-hours.