Tricida revises VALOR-CKD trial protocol, updates patent protection, shares down 14%
Dec. 09, 2020 12:30 AM ETTricida, Inc. (TCDA)TCDABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) drops 14% after-hours after announcing key updates on veverimer’s development program, regulatory status and patent protection.
- The company has revised the protocol for its VALOR-CKD outcome trial. The trial protocol previously had an adaptive design and included an unblinded interim analysis for sample size re-estimation.
- The revised protocol has a group sequential design, no interim analysis for sample size adjustment, and unblinded interim analyses for early stopping for efficacy after 150 primary endpoint events (anticipated in H2 2021) and 250 primary endpoint events (anticipated in mid-2022) have accrued.
- The interim analyses will be conducted by an independent Interim Analysis Committee, and the trial will remain blinded unless it is stopped early for efficacy. If successful, Tricida intends for it to serve as the confirmatory trial for accelerated approval or form the basis for traditional approval of veverimer.
- A Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) has been submitted to the FDA to seek clarity on the path forward for resubmitting NDA through the Accelerated Approval Program. If accepted for consideration, a decision on the FDRR is expected in Q1 2021.
- Tricida has recently received notice of allowance for a new Orange Book eligible patent which, upon issuance, will extend veverimer’s patent coverage in the U.S. to 2038.
- The company also holds six previously issued Orange Book eligible patents and multiple patents in Europe and other key international markets that provide patent protection until 2034.
- Cash, cash equivalents and investments at Sept. 30 were about $376M. Tricida currently has the financial resources to fund operations into at least mid-2022, prior to modifying any of its material agreements.