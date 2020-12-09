Tattooed Chef jumps 7% after offering new plant-based meat alternatives

Dec. 09, 2020 2:09 AM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)TTCFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat.
  • The company's plant-based pepperoni and sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items, available in the club channel nationwide and are gluten-free, made with real food ingredients, mimicking meat in both taste and experience.
  • Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with plant-based Pepperoni has 14g of protein and is a top-rated item.
  • Plant-based Sausage Breakfast Bowl has 23g of protein and is the Company’s first ever breakfast item.
  • The Company expects to launch three additional items featuring meat alternatives in the club channel in 2021.
  • Yesterday's close was $16.89. Shares up 7% after-hours.
