Tattooed Chef jumps 7% after offering new plant-based meat alternatives
Dec. 09, 2020 2:09 AM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)By: Mamta Mayani
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat.
- The company's plant-based pepperoni and sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items, available in the club channel nationwide and are gluten-free, made with real food ingredients, mimicking meat in both taste and experience.
- Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with plant-based Pepperoni has 14g of protein and is a top-rated item.
- Plant-based Sausage Breakfast Bowl has 23g of protein and is the Company’s first ever breakfast item.
- The Company expects to launch three additional items featuring meat alternatives in the club channel in 2021.
- Yesterday's close was $16.89. Shares up 7% after-hours.