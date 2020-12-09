Roche teams up with Moderna over COVID-19 antibody test
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces a partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to utilise its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials.
- Measuring the quantitative levels of anti-RBD SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using Roche’s test will help gain valuable insights into the correlation between protection from vaccination and antibody levels. This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination.
- Roche's anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test specifically detects antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is the target of Moderna's vaccine.
- FDA recently granted emergency use authoriation to Roche's COVID-19 antibody test.