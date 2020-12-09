Roche teams up with Moderna over COVID-19 antibody test

Dec. 09, 2020 3:15 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), MRNARHHBY, MRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces a partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to utilise its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials.
  • Measuring the quantitative levels of anti-RBD SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using Roche’s test will help gain valuable insights into the correlation between protection from vaccination and antibody levels. This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination.
  • Roche's anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test specifically detects antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is the target of Moderna's vaccine.
  • FDA recently granted emergency use authoriation to Roche's COVID-19 antibody test.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.