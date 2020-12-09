Cunard extends halt in operations due to travel constraints
Dec. 09, 2020
- Cunard, a part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), has extended its pause in operations due to the ongoing travel constraints in place across the world.
- Voyages departing on board Queen Mary 2 up to and including May 28, 2021 and on board Queen Elizabeth up to and including June 4, 2021 are now cancelled. Departures on Queen Victoria remain unaffected and are scheduled to resume on May 17, 2021.
- Guests who have had their voyage cancelled will automatically receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit, providing an additional 25% on any monies paid, to redeem against a future voyage made by the end of December 2021 and on any voyage available at the time of booking.
- Voyages are currently available through to early 2023.
- Shares up 2% premarket.