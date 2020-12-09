STMicroelectronics unveils roadmap to be carbon neutral by 2027, shares down 12% premarket
Dec. 09, 2020 5:42 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)STMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) plans to become carbon neutral by 2027, the earliest date anticipated for any semiconductor company globally.
- Roadmap to carbon neutrality includes two specific targets: compliance with the 1.5°C scenario defined at the Paris COP21 by 2025, which implies a 50% reduction of direct and indirect emissions compared to 2018, and the sourcing of 100% renewable energy by 2027 through a combination of on-site solar installations, green-power purchase agreements and green certificates vs. baseline of 26% in 2019.
- The company will also implement collaborative programs and partnerships in all its ecosystems to promote carbon neutrality among all stakeholders and to encourage environmental innovations.
- “Sustainability is part of our DNA, values, and business model, and we have achieved strong results across all key metrics throughout the last 25 years. The innovative technologies we develop play a key role in helping to solve our customers’ challenges, and we believe they also bring an important contribution to overcome global environmental, social, and societal challenges. We have obtained solid results with our previous plans, but we will do more,” said Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics’ President & CEO.
- Shares down 12% premarket.