U.S. money laundering overhaul a boon for banks
Dec. 09, 2020 5:46 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Congress is looking to approve the first overhaul of U.S. anti-money laundering laws in decades.
- The U.S. House of Representatives signed off on legislation yesterday that would force corporations to register the IDs of their beneficial owners with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to stop criminals from using shell companies.
- Big benefit for U.S. banks... The financial institutions would no longer have to act as the information collecting middlemen between companies and law enforcement, resulting in a lower overall cost of compliance.
- The bill also directs law enforcement, bank supervisors and lenders to set up channels of communication to streamline the process of reporting suspicious activity.